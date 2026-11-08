What happened to Sonny with a Chance star Sterling Knight after Disney Channel fame

Sterling Knight appeared in 47 episodes of Disney Channel's Sonny with a Chance between 2009 and 2011, playing Chad Dylan Cooper, and the role remains one of the defining parts of his career.

The comedy followed Demi Lovato's Sonny, the newest member of the cast of So Random!, and her ongoing clash with Chad, the star of rival show MacKenzie Falls.

According to Hello! Magazine, the actor, who was born in Houston, Texas, on March 5, 1989, has since worked on a string of TV and film projects.

His most recent was a role in It Snows All the Time in 2022. Its look back at his career spans his early work, his time as Chad and his more recent projects.

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On screen, Chad was the likable yet arrogant star of MacKenzie Falls.

Sterling Knight played Chad Dylan Cooper in 47 episodes of Sonny with a Chance. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF)

Sonny quickly got over her initial intimidation, and the pair became locked in a battle of wits until Chad started falling for her, which is the moment dedicated 'Channy' fans had been waiting for.

Disney leaned into the rivalry by releasing a few episodes of MacKenzie Falls itself in 2009, so the fictional series became a real limited run.

The Disney role was far from Sterling's first screen job. He got his start in the 2005 short film Calm and landed his first Disney Channel role in 2007 as a guest star on Hannah Montana.

Over the next couple of years, he appeared on Emmy-winning series Grey's Anatomy and The Closer.

In 2009, he was cast in 17 Again alongside Matthew Perry and fellow Disney actor Zac Efron, and a year later he fronted Disney Channel feature Starstruck opposite Danielle Campbell.

Sterling Knight’s first Disney Channel role was a guest spot on Hannah Montana in 2007. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

What has Sterling Knight been in since Sonny with a Chance?

Sonny with a Chance and Starstruck were both behind him by the time his next big role arrived in 2013.

That year, he joined the cast of Melissa & Joey as Zander Carlson, a part he played until 2015.

His other credits include series Crowded in 2016 and In the Rough in 2017, as well as films Landmine Goes Click in 2015, Different Flowers in 2017 and The Man from Earth: Holocene in 2017.

Away from acting, Sterling regularly shares updates from his life and travels on Instagram, including trips across Thailand and Japan. In 2018, he also launched a cameo page for fan-requested messages.

Sterling Knight and actress Ayla Kell announced their engagement in October 2018 after meeting on the set of Melissa & Joey. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Who has Sterling Knight dated?

Sterling has largely kept the details of his personal life private, much like Christopher Wilde, the character he played in Starstruck.

His most publicized relationship was with actress Ayla Kell, whom he met on the set of Melissa & Joey.

The pair were dating in November 2014 and announced their engagement in October 2018, before splitting up the following year.