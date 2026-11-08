What happened to Sonny with a Chance star Sterling Knight after Disney Channel fame
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What happened to Sonny with a Chance star Sterling Knight after Disney Channel fame

From Thailand and Japan travels to a cameo page for fans, here’s what Sterling has been up to

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Barry King/FilmMagic

Topics: Nostalgia, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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