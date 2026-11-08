Alanis Morissette, 52, comes out as pansexual in new admission
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Alanis Morissette, 52, comes out as pansexual in new admission

Morissette is currently in the middle of her Los Angeles residency, Butterfly with a Machete.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Topics: Celebrity, Music

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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