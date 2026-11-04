Colman Domingo reveals what Will Smith was really like in high school as he makes honest admission

Colman Domingo has opened up about his high school experience alongside Will Smith revealing why they were 'never friends'.

We all know a story about someone who went to school with someone famous, but this high school certainly had a lot going for it seeing two epic actors grace its halls.

During an appearance on video podcast Friends Keep Secrets run by Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky (real name Dave Burd) and Kristin Batalucco, actor Colman Domingo opened up about growing up in West Philly and going to school with another rather notable actor.

The Disclosure Day and Euphoria star explained he was 'born and raised' the Pennsylvania neighborhood and even went to high school with none other than Will Smith.

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On the episode released on November 3, Domingo revealedThe Fresh Prince of Bel Air star was in the 'class before' him and they had 'gym class and science class together'.

However, he admitted the pair were 'never friends'.

Why? Well, Domingo candidly admitted: "He was the cool kid and I was the nerd." And the pair haven't exactly had much of an interaction since either.

Domingo recalled being a 'nerd' in high school (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

The 56-year-old continued: "I was trying not to get beat up the whole time."

Instead, Smith was a 'rapper' and 'famous especially in West Philly because he and Jazzy Jeff they would go and perform at the Wynne Ballroom'.

Later on in the video podcast, Lil Dicky doubled down, theorizing Smith 'must've been the coolest guy of all time'. "I can't picture a more, like, he defined my definition of cool with The Fresh Prince, " he said.

However, Smith's status of 'cool' came even before the release of one of his most iconic shows, as well as before the release of 'Summertime'.

So why else did he achieve such a status? Well, he didn't just perform with Jazzy Jeff, but appealed to an audience of 'all the cool kids' too.

Domingo clarified he 'didn't' go'. "Because I wasn't a cool kid. But I heard about it. I was too busy, you know, doing school work."

When asked whether Smith was 'the most popular kid in high school no question,' Domingo confirmed: "He was."

And that extended to how Smith entered the school too.

"I went to a high school which was like we either had kids who came in on the bus which was me, and you had kids you know, wealthy or middle-class kids that came in with their parents BMW. I think he was on that side," Domingo said. "So he was very much like, you know himself, charismatic, wonderful. He went out with my friend Gina Cooper."

And the pair's 'last interaction'?

Will Smith was apparently the 'cool' guy in high school (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Well, it was when Domingo was working at El Torito restaurant in Philadelphia as a waiter and Smith had come back from LA where he 'became very successful,' Domingo serving a 'big table' with Smith and 'a bunch of friends'.

Domingo recalled serving him, noting Smith looked at him in a way which he thought he was 'somewhat familiar,' but reminding the podcast hosts he was 'a nerdy kid who was really good friends with his girlfriend'. Bar a hello and hug, 'that was it'.

Since both of them have gone on to become actors, Domingo revealed they've 'never' run into each other which is 'really rare and weird'.

He resolved: "I'm sure we'll see each other at some point and there'll be a warmth and shared history from Philadelphia."