Chris Rock reveals what made him realize he had a nonverbal learning disorder
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Chris Rock reveals what made him realize he had a nonverbal learning disorder

Rock said an offhand comment from his friend caused him to visit a doctor for an evaluation

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Cole Burston / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Chris Rock, Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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