Jennifer Lawrence confirms she's had breast augmentation and reveals why she wants to get a facelift

Jennifer Lawrence is candidly opening up on the cosmetic surgery she's had done – and what she hopes to have done in the future.

The mother of two has never been shy about speaking about her cosmetic desires, previously revealing she was planning to get a boob job after giving birth to her youngest child in April 2025.

In a recent cover story with The Cut, the star confirmed she had undergone a breast augmentation, and plans to get a facelift one day.

“I want to be a sexy mom,” she told the outlet. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her [expletive] together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my [expletive] together," the 36-year-old said.

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Speaking about her body following the birth of her second child, Lawrence told the New Yorker: “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” referring to the birth of her first child, Cy.

“Second one, nothing bounced back," she added.

Lawrence and Maroney share two children together (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

At the time, the star had some nude scenes coming up, but admitted she'd still get the work done if she wasn't in the spotlight.

It's not the only cosmetic procedure the star has opened up about. In September, she told Vogue she had baby botox done, which aims for the same results as regular botox.

However, as per Cleveland Clinic, baby botox uses smaller doses of botulinum toxin during the procedure.

In the same interview, the Hunger Games star said she wanted buccal fat removal, although decided against it because 'everyone will know'.

"But just know that I want that," she added.

Buccal fat is the fat between your cheekbones and jaw bones. Therefore, buccal fat removal, also known as cheek reduction surgery, removes this to highlight the bone structure, such as the cheekbones, in your face.

Despite being open about her wants for her physical appearance, there's one place the star isn't so open – on Instagram.

The 34-year-old opened up about her desires to have a facelift (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

In fact, despite being one of the biggest Hollywood names right now, Lawrence only joined Instagram last month, and already has eight million followers.

However, now that she's venturing into the business world, Lawrence thought it was time to join the social media platform.

Announcing her new haircare brand, mes beauty, Lawrence penned: "I’ve spent the last 3 years working with the amazing scientists from @arcaea and @jasmina.aganovic to create something we are really, really proud of. I’m excited to finally share mes° with NICE PEOPLE WHO DONT LEAVE MEAN COMMENTS."

Speaking about the creation, Lawrence said: We started mes° because we believe beauty should fit into your life, not the other way around."