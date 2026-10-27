Jennifer Lawrence confirms she's had breast augmentation and reveals why she wants to get a facelift
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Jennifer Lawrence confirms she's had breast augmentation and reveals why she wants to get a facelift

A facelift isn't the only procedure Lawrence has expressed an interest in getting

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Topics: Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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