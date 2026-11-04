Dylan Sprouse reveals surprisingly low residual check he got for the Suite Life of Zack and Cody
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Dylan Sprouse reveals surprisingly low residual check he got for the Suite Life of Zack and Cody

The actor expressed his own disbelief over the reality of his Disney Channel residuals

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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