Dylan Sprouse reveals surprisingly low residual check he got for the Suite Life of Zack and Cody

Dylan Sprouse has lifted the lid on the residual payments he got for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and the reality might shock Disney fans.

The actor and his twin brother Cole spent their childhoods filming the Disney show, so one would think the 34-year-olds would still be raking in the dollars to this day thanks to residuals that often come with being involved in successful projects.

A residual cheque is a recurring payment that comes from past work a person completed which continues to generate revenue or is reused.

However, Sprouse claims this is not the case at all.

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He recently sat down alongside his former co-star Phill Lewis, who played the legendary Mr. Moseby, in the latest episode of his and Brendan Columbus' podcast, Wildmen.

Sprouse explained he 'wanted to talk to' about residuals as the conversation turned to finances on the podcast.

The actor sat down with former co-star Phill Lewis (YouTube/Wildmen Podcast)

'Not a single paycheque for being arguably being one of the most popular shows on television'

"I don't ever think I've said this on an interview, but the only residual check I've ever received for The Suite Life, at all, was for a crossover episode with Hannah Montana... for five cents. I'm not joking," the former child star explained.

The actor added: "So, imagine that. In a time where residuals would have been great... not a single pay cheque for being arguably being one of the most popular shows on television.

"We were on four or five times a night because kids would just rewatch us. They put two episodes on a Tuesday, and they would run them just throughout the whole day."

Sprouse went on to say that he hasn't exactly been able to get over the absence of residual cheques, despite The Suite Life of Zack & Cody ending some 18 years ago.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (Disney)

Disney Channel being 'safe for kids' and having mass appeal across the US

He continued: "Back then there weren't any streaming services, right? The only things you could watch were a certain amount of channels.

"Disney Channel itself prided itself on being a channel where you could turn it on safely for kids, where there's no advertisements, there's no anything to cross over, and all you're going to watch are shows aimed at that age demographic. So mass appeal across the United States and the rest of the world."

Sprouse was arguably one of the most memorable child actors to join the Disney Channel fold back in its heyday some 20 years ago.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody ran for three seasons between March 2005 and September 2008, though episodes have continued to air since then and you can watch the show on Disney+.

LADbible Group has reached out to Disney for comment.