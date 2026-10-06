Michael Douglas addresses brief split from Catherine Zeta-Jones after 13 years

Michael Douglas has pushed back on the suggestion that he had to repair his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones after their brief separation in 2013.

The actor, 82, says the reconciliation was 'mutual', not something he had to earn.

Speaking to the Sunday Times ahead of the release of his new memoir, Douglas was asked how he 'won her back' once the split was behind them.

He appeared to be unhappy with how the question was framed.

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"What, I won her back? It was mutual," he told the publication. "You know, we had our problems but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know."

He added: "I mean, I don't know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know. And so, you know, we're good. We're in good shape. It's all I can say."

The comments come as Douglas promotes his autobiography, One Helluva Ride, which is released on Tuesday, October 6th.

In it, he writes about the break in his marriage 'I never gave up hope that we would reconcile'.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones married in 2000 after a year of dating. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Why did Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones break up in 2013?

Zeta-Jones confirmed in August 2013 that the couple were 'taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage'.

The announcement came just months after Douglas controversially blamed developing cancer of the tongue on oral sex.

His publicist later retracted the remarks, saying he had not been referring to his cancer.

The two-time Oscar winner married the Welsh actor, his second wife and 25 years his junior, in 2000 after a year of dating.

They welcomed son Dylan that same year, followed by daughter Carys three years later.

Douglas is best known for starring in Fatal Attraction (1987), Romancing the Stone (1984) and Behind the Candelabra (2013).

Douglas confirmed he fell in love with Romancing the Stone co-star Kathleen Turner while they were filming in Mexico. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Did Michael Douglas cheat on Catherine Zeta-Jones?

Romancing the Stone has been in the news this week too, sitting at the center of another revelation from Douglas' memoir. According to an excerpt from his book, Douglas confirms he fell in love with co-star Kathleen Turner while they were filming in Mexico.

"Kathleen was smart, funny, and sexy with a deep, sultry voice that became her signature," he wrote. "I instantly liked her, and we were immediately attracted to each other."

Douglas married his first wife, Diandra Luker, in 1977, he said the marriage was 'in a bad place' at the time and that both of them were having 'extramarital affairs'.

He added: "I left for Mexico still technically married, but separated."

Michael Douglas was married to Diandra Luker from March 1977 until 2000. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)

He ended the affair after Luker became suspicious and returned to his wife for the sake of their son, Cameron.

The couple ultimately divorced in 2000, the same year Douglas married Zeta-Jones.

Douglas also details the numerous affairs he had while married to Luker, and has said that Zeta-Jones is yet to read the book.

UNILAD has approached Michael Douglas for additional comment.