Michael Douglas addresses brief split from Catherine Zeta-Jones after 13 years
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Michael Douglas addresses brief split from Catherine Zeta-Jones after 13 years

The actor's new memoir reveals he fell for a co-star while still married to his first wife

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Topics: Entertainment, Film and TV, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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