Michael Douglas responds after Catherine Zeta-Jones says she has 'no intention' of reading his memoir

Michael Douglas is speaking out after his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, said she 'didn't have time' to read his bombshell memoir.

The 82-year-old actor's memoir, One Helluva Ride, caused a huge stir last week as he finally admitted to having a romantic relationship with Kathleen Douglas, in an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE.

The couple formed a bond during the filming of the 1984 movie, Romancing the Stone in Mexico.

However, instead of finding out more about her husband's life before she met him, Zeta-Jones may never find out.

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The Mask of Zorro star told PageSix: “As much as I love my husband, when I’m tired at night, I have no intention of reading about him. At all.”

Douglas and Zeta-Jones met in 1998 (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

She told the outlet that she had 'just finished filming Wednesday Season 3,' where she had been filming in Dublin for seven months.

The 57-year-old then went to London to film her Prime Video show, Kill Jackie, before visiting Spain.

Despite not having read it herself, the star recommended it for all.

“The book is called One Helluva Ride, and I think everyone should hold on to their cowboy hats, because I think it is," she added.

Douglas was asked about her response during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday October 8, to which he agreed it was 'for the best.'

“We got a 25-year age difference. I opened up and exposed the fact that Kathleen Turner and I had an affair when we were making Romancing the Stone,” Douglas said.

“I looked back and was like, alright, Catherine was seven years old at the time and wouldn’t know her husband for 25 years ahead.

"I think she’s had to accept the fact that having this kind of age difference, you may have had a life before you ever [saw] her for the first time," he added.

The couple went through a brief split in 2013 (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

At the time of his romance with Turner, Douglas was still married to his former wife, Diandra Douglas.

However, he insisted they were separated at the time. They eventually got back together before parting ways for good in 1995.

He met Zeta-Jones in 1998, two years before his divorce was finalized. At the time he was a 'single guy who'd come out of a long marriage,' although Zeta-Jones said she wouldn't be interested in him if he was dating other people.

At the time, Douglas said he was seeing five other women, but cut them off straight away.

"That day, I called each one to say I met somebody and would no longer be able to continue seeing them. They all took it well," he wrote.

The couple got married in November 2000 and have two children together.



