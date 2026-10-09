Michael Douglas responds after Catherine Zeta-Jones says she has 'no intention' of reading his memoir
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Michael Douglas responds after Catherine Zeta-Jones says she has 'no intention' of reading his memoir

Douglas made a number of revelations in his bombshell memoir

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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