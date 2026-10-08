Michael Douglas recalls competing with late Kobe Bryant for Catherine Zeta-Jones' attention
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Michael Douglas recalls competing with late Kobe Bryant for Catherine Zeta-Jones' attention

Douglas said he was with five women at once before settling down with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Topics: Kobe Bryant, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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