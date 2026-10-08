Michael Douglas' candid response when Catherine Zeta-Jones asked to be monogamous
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Michael Douglas' candid response when Catherine Zeta-Jones asked to be monogamous

Douglas says he kept five women in separate cities, which he thought was a 'respectful' approach

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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