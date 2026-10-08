Catherine Zeta-Jones has blunt response when asked if she's read Michael Douglas' explosive new memoir
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Catherine Zeta-Jones has blunt response when asked if she's read Michael Douglas' explosive new memoir

In the memoir, Douglas revealed how he responded when Zeta-Jones asked him to be monogamous

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo By Europa Press Reportajes via Getty Images)

Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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