Catherine Zeta-Jones has blunt response when asked if she's read Michael Douglas' explosive new memoir

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn't really interested in reading her husband's memoir, despite numerous steamy revelations.

Michael Douglas was the talk of the internet last week when he finally admitted he had in fact had a romantic relationship with Kathleen Turner, after denying it for decades.

In an excerpt from his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, shared with PEOPLE, the 82-year-old admitted that the pair had become romantically involved during filming of the 1984 movie, Romancing the Stone in Mexico.

Elsewhere in his memoir, the Fatal Attraction star revealed that Zeta-Jones had given him a clear condition early in their relationship.

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"She told me she understood that I was a single guy who'd come out of a long marriage, but she would only be monogamous," he wrote.

"I'm not interested in dating you if you're dating other people. You can either continue with them or end it and be with me," Douglas recalled his now wife saying. The couple met in 1998, shortly after his divorce from his first wife, Diandra Douglas.

However, having lived through this herself, The Mask of Zorro star is 'too busy' to finish reading her husband's memoir, she claimed.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones tied the knot 26 years ago (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

“It’s true," she told PageSix. “As much as I love my husband, when I’m tired at night, I have no intention of reading about him. At all.”

No one can blame the star, as she does have an extremely busy schedule.

She told the outlet that she had 'just finished filming Wednesday Season 3,' where she had been filming in Dublin for seven months.

Straight after, she flew over to London to film her Prime Video show, Kill Jackie, before visiting Spain.

However, the star said 'everyone else should read it.'

“The book is called One Helluva Ride, and I think everyone should hold on to their cowboy hats, because I think it is," she added.

Douglas admitted that he and Kathleen Turner had a romantic relationship (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Following his divorce from Diandra, who he had been married to for 22 years, Douglas admitted that he had been seeing five other women, who knew he was recently separated and in the process of getting a divorce.

"I made sure they all lived in different cities, which felt like a respectful way to be non-monogamous,' he wrote.

However, after Zeta-Jones told him she wanted to be monogamous, he said: "That day, I called each one to say I met somebody and would no longer be able to continue seeing them. They all took it well."

The pair did, however, go through a brief split in 2013.

Zeta-Jones confirmed in August 2013 that the couple were 'taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage.'

In April 2014, they publicly confirmed their reconciliation by appearing together at the opening night of The Library at New York City's Public Theater.











