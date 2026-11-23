Residents of a village shaped like a triangle are fighting plans to build 200 new homes, which they fear will change the shape and character of their unique community.

The 'Failand Triangle' which is based in Somerset, England, gets its name from its triangular road layout, although residents say building more houses would take away the uniqueness.

At the time of writing, the village is made up of 350 homes between the Clevedon Road, Weston Road, and Flax Bourton Road.

Locals have pleaded with the council to turn the decision down, after the application was submitted by Hill Residential in December last year. They have now appealed to the government planning inspectorate claiming the council was stalling on a decision. A decision is now set to be made at a six day inquiry listed for April next year.

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Residents say the development will cause the village to 'lose its identity' (SWNS)

Maria Payne, councilor for Wraxall and Failand Parish Council said: “The triangle is what defines the settlement of the village of Failand.

“You are completely breaking the boundary off the triangle. The local plan is very clear that the boundary shouldn't be broken.”

Another resident, who described the village as 'unique and special' said the development would 'destroy that uniqueness rarely seen anywhere else and it must be protected'.

Meanwhile, Sandra, 61, who has grown up in the village, doesn't want things to change.

“When I was in the village school we used to go on runs and it used to be how many times we used to go around the triangle and that’s how it’s always been," she said.

“You get a lot of wildlife and see deer there."

Other residents say the development would cause the village to 'lose its identity', while others say it would 'destroy the whole village'.

“The whole vibe of the place would be destroyed if you build a modern housing estate in the middle," Charlie Barker, 23, said.

One resident even went as far as to say that the development would 'ruin all our lives' for the next ten years.

A decision is set to be made at a six day inquiry listed for April next year (SWNS)

"It’s going to be so noisy with all the bulldozers. What we appreciate here is the peacefulness. It's a greenbelt field. They’re trying to say it is not but that’s because they want to make money."

Both the council and the developer are blaming each other for failing to respond to each other’s messages.

The developers said: “The appellant has been required to repeatedly chase the council for responses - without which the application would have progressed at a far slower pace.”

However, North Somerset Council said they had verbally agreed to extend the application deadline until the end of July, adding: “Despite several requests, the appellant refused to confirm the agreed extension of time in writing.”

Hill Residents will be arguing during the planning inquiry that the land it wants to build on is 'gray belt' and it will deliver much needed housing, and 'substantial benefits'.

The council does accept that the area is a 'gray belt' but says it should be turned down as its lawyers will propose that it is not in a sustainable location.

“The proposal, due to its position in open countryside and poorly connected to essential services, facilities and infrastructure, would be in an unsustainable location and constitute inappropriate development in the green belt," a statement said.

UNILAD has contacted Hill Residential for comment.















