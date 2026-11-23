A mother whose daughter was diagnosed with a condition dubbed 'childhood dementia' has spoken about the early signs she noticed when her daughter was in pre-school.

David, 41, and Chelsea Walline, 39, noticed their daughter, Elle, eight, wasn't developing at the same rate as her peers. They realized she was only able to speak in five-to-seven-word sentences, and that she also struggled to retell stories to them.

"When Elle got into pre-school, you could tell that she was not learning in the same way that everyone else was," Chelsea, an accountant from Traverse City, Michigan, said.

"One of the most obvious examples was when she was learning her ABC's; you could see how she would struggle to remember them. If she was speaking, she would stop at five-to-seven-word sentences, and she wasn't able to repeat a basic story back to us," Chelsea explained.

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Elle was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome type C (SWNS)

She also said that her daughter 'would be running round the field' while playing soccer, but wouldn't be kicking the ball.

Elle's parents enrolled her in physical and speech therapy when she was five, and later underwent neuropsychological testing, where she was diagnosed with autism and cognitive impairment.

"For us, the diagnosis made sense," David said. "We worked closely with the school to get to this point, and they were able to give her more support."

She then underwent genetic testing, and on June 3 2025, she was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome type C, which is 'a rare, inherited lysosomal storage disorder that causes progressive neurological and physical decline'.

David and Chelsea were left 'blindsided' and were told there was no cure for her health condition.

As per Cleveland Clinic, the condition causes a variety of cognitive (mental), behavioral and physical symptoms that get worse over time, which can lead to premature death.

"To hear a doctor tell you that your child's life expectancy will be into their teenage years, when they are already seven, is the most heart-breaking thing," Chelsea said, revealing she and her husband were 'left devastated' by the diagnosis.

Elle's parents were told she would 'lose her ability to walk, talk and remember them' and that there was nothing they could really do about it.

Elle's parents were told she would 'lose her ability to walk, talk and remember them' (SWNS)

David and Chelsea have been researching different kinds of treatments for their daughter, and came across gene therapy. However, the therapy has only been approved for those with type A, which is a more rapidly progressive subtype.

Elle's parents are now raising $2.5 million to help progress the treatment to clinical trials for children with type C.

"In theory, if we could get the money to them by Christmas, we could get Elle and the other type C children benefiting from this," Chelsea said.

Those wishing to donate can do so by visiting givebutter.com.

"Alongside Sanfilippo, Elle also faces autism, epilepsy, hearing loss, intellectual disability, anxiety, sensory challenges, and significant speech and language delays. She works incredibly hard every day through ABA therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, medical appointments, and ongoing testing," her parents said on the fundraiser."

Despite this, they say their daughter 'continues to show us what courage looks like'.











