Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO of the tech giant after senior US government officials say they are 'confident' he poses no national security risk.

In a shock announcement today (November 23), Nvidia's board said that the decision was 'effective immediately'.

They wrote: "The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.

"In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

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The decision marks a major U-turn for the company, coming just days after the board insisted it had no plans to reinstate him.

The president has welcomed the decision. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In a statement just 11 days after an apology to his company and his family, Huang wrote: "I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process."

The co-founder added that he is 'grateful' for the 'love and support' of his family, and 'can’t wait to get back to work'.

President Trump also backed the idea of Huang’s return as CEO, previously describing him as a 'legend'.

Writing on Truth Social following the announcement, the president said: "The country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy."

The decision comes days after the company noted it would not reinstate the CEO. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

He called Huang a 'great patriot and national treasure'.

Up until just weeks ago, Huang had been instrumental in shaping the company, spearheading its move into AI while maintaining a tight grip on its operations, with as many as 200 people reporting directly to him.

The 63-year-old initially stepped down following revelations about his alleged affair with a senior executive and links to a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having ties to Beijing. The allegations raised national security concerns, with Nvidia's board also questioning whether his conduct breached company standards.

But investors appear to have welcomed his reinstatement, with Nvidia shares surging by almost 30 percent in pre-market trading, just 15 minutes before the New York Stock Exchange was due to open.