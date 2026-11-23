After a 13-year long wait, GTA 6 has finally been released, but, while plenty of gamers are busy racing round Leonida, others have found a rather more permanent way to celebrate their love for the franchise.

But it seems not everyone is opting for an easily visible piece of body art.

LETS TATTOO, a tattoo studio based in Melbourne, Australia, has revealed some of the GTA-inspired designs fans have been requesting, including one particularly cheeky placement.

When asked about the most unusual body part someone had wanted a GTA tattoo on, the studio had a rather unexpected response.

Advert

Speaking exclusively to UNILAD, the team said: “Does a bum count?”

“It’s come up for GTA designs,” they went on, “although we’ve tattooed plenty of bums over the years, so our definition of “unusual” is probably a little different from most people’s!”

Now, that’s what you call dedication to a video game.

Avid fans have even got Rockstar's logo inked (Supplied)

The studio launched its first dedicated GTA flash collection as excitement grew surrounding the franchise’s latest release, with fans already showing plenty of enthusiasm for the designs.

Stanis Liu from LETS TATTOO told UNILAD that some of the most popular requests have included the Rockstar Games logo, Vice City lettering and CJ, the main character from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

“The recognisable references have been popular, including the Rockstar logo, Vice City lettering and CJ,” Liu explained.

“Our flash sheet mixes those familiar designs with smaller details and imagery inspired by the GTA world, so there’s something for people who want an obvious reference and those who prefer a more subtle nod.”

Gamers are putting their own creative spin on the iconic GTA font (Supplied)

However, CJ appears to have a particularly special place in fans’ hearts.

According to Liu, the character has proved especially popular with people who grew up playing San Andreas.

“He’s instantly recognisable to people who grew up playing San Andreas, and seeing him as a tattoo brings a different kind of nostalgia from seeing him on a screen,” Liu said.

“That’s what we love about that piece. A small character tattoo can bring back memories of a whole period of your life.

“You see CJ and can almost hear, ’Ah [expletive], here we go again.’”

And if you’ve played 2004’s San Andreas, there’s a good chance you just heard that iconic line in his voice.

CJ is one of the most popular tattoo choices among GTA fans (Supplied)

Most customers have opted for existing designs from the studio’s flash collection, occasionally making small adjustments to give their tattoos a more personal touch.

There haven’t been too many outrageous requests yet either.

“Apparently our customers are better behaved in the tattoo chair than they are in the game,” the team joked.

GTA tattoos have also sparked an unlikely group activity, with the studio revealing friends and couples have opted for their ink together.

“We’ve had both friends and couples come in for GTA tattoos. It’s a fun shared reference to have,” the team said.

“Matching tattoos don’t always have to be names or dates. Sometimes a game you both love says just as much.”

LETS TATTOO have created a flash sheet featuring a collection of GTA-inspired tattoo designs (Supplied)

And while the excitement surrounding GTA 6 has certainly helped bring attention to the collection, the studio believes the appeal goes much deeper than just playing a game.

“For people who grew up with the games, that excitement comes with years of memories attached.

“People often get tattoos to mark something that has stayed with them, and a game can be part of that story too,” the team explained.

The studio declined to reveal how much revenue the collection had generated, but said it had been exciting to see the designs spark conversations with fans beyond its usual audience.

Whether you’re a Vice City veteran or already taking to the streets of Leonida, it seems there are plenty of ways to show your appreciation for the franchise.

Although we’re not entirely sure a ‘bum’ tattoo was what Rockstar had in mind...