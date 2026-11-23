The voice actor behind GTA 6's Mandy has revealed she isn't much of a gamer, admitting to being 'super woke' and finding unexpected fame since the game's release.

Forget Lucia, it seems GTA 6 players have a new love interest on their hands - and she's already causing quite the stir.

Mandy, voiced by Lexie Shoaibi, has become an unexpected fan favourite, with players joking that the character is stealing people's boyfriends and leaving real-life girlfriends competing with a fictional woman. And it's not bad for someone who doesn't even play video games herself.

The game's unexpected breakout star recently appeared on Hasan Piker's livestream, where she opened up about her newfound fame after gaining more than 200,000 followers in just five days following the release of the highly anticipated game.

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The star has gained more than 200,000 followers since the game was released. (@lexieshoaibi/Instagram)

Rockstar's latest creation generated a whopping $3.79 billion in retail sales within its first 24 hours, officially becoming the biggest entertainment launch of all time.

But the game didn't just surpass the biggest launches in gaming history - it also eclipsed every major blockbuster film release, setting an entirely new benchmark for entertainment launches.

And it's not Shoaibi's first rodeo when it comes to voice acting, having previously lent her voice to Disney productions such as Hamster & Gretel.

However, despite her experience in animation, she admitted that her knowledge of video games was fairly limited, revealing she had never really played them herself.

During their conversation, Hasan pointed out that someone had created a fake social media account impersonating the voice actor, joking that this was a sure sign she'd officially hit the big time.

It's not her first time being a voice actor. (@lexieshoaibi/Instagram)

She said it was a ‘bittersweet’ moment, explaining that while people impersonating her is ‘thrilling’, she added: "But please stop, but it’s exciting."

Shoaibi got behind the controls for the first time during the broadcast, taking on a bank robbery mission as the streamer guided her through the gameplay.

He talked her through everything from the in-game criminal profiling system to how police use information about players to track them down.

Writing on Instagram following the enormous launch, she said: "Y'all there aren't even words! Thank you so much for the love and support this is crazy!"

Her newfound popularity has also opened up another opportunity, with Shoaibi now offering personalised video messages through Cameo.

Fans can request a shoutout, birthday greeting or special message from the voice behind Mandy, but it'll set them back $123 per video.