Having had access to GTA 6 for over 48 hours, most, if not all, players would have met surprise character Mandy, and quickly discovered that, no matter how much they might want to, romance simply isn't an option. Now, Rockstar has revealed the reasoning behind this.

Mandy, who never appeared in a single trailer or screenshot ahead of launch is introduced to players shortly after the opening chapter during the 'Pipework' mission. Jason is sent by his landlord, Brian, to collect overdue rent, and The character, voiced by Lexie Shoaibi, refuses to hand it over unless the character fixes a plumbing issue. Despite trying her best to divert his attention, Mandy ultimately fails, and Jason remains loyal to Lucia.

The game, which received a 10/10 in GAMINGbible’s GTA 6 review, has been praised for its scenery and storyline, which revolves around Jason and Lucia's relationship, explaining why there's no option to cheat with Mandy...

Mandy did not appear in any trailers ahead of release (Rockstar Games)

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"GTA 6 is a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run. While we have taken a lot forward from previous GTA titles, everything we have implemented in [GTA 6] has been done to support the spirit of the story we wanted to tell, and the gameplay systems we wanted to expand upon—things like the wanted system, the radio, robberies and car theft," Rockstar shared in a statement with Shacknews.

"Many aspects of previous titles are not present in GTA 6, but the elements we have we believe are all necessary and complementary to the feeling and motivations we wanted to emphasise as you play through Jason and Lucia's story."

The statement also explains why players can't pick up sex workers in the new game. However, strip clubs still remain, with players able to enter the establishment in a couple.

Girlfriends 'issued warning' over GTA 6

Despite Mandy's best efforts, Jason stays loyal to Lucia (Rockstar Games)

Social media has been full of memes about people 'losing their boyfriends' to the likes of Lucia and Mandy for the foreseeable, but it seems many aren't too concerned, with the 'GTA basket trend' for boyfriends taking over TikTok.

However, TikToker Dallas Dwyer warned: "So all you woman that were worried about the GTA 6 online girlfriend who you can spoil and all that kind of stuff.

"Reality check there's actually a real social media inside of the game where you have your own phone, it's like TikTok and Instagram," he said, adding that 'your boyfriend is going to be dating some online chicks'.

"We've waited 13 years for this game so expect some play-ups," he said, "but don't cheat on your missus with an online chick fellas. That's next level."

Well, at least we know Jason isn't tempted by the likes of Mandy...

You can meet Mandy by ordering GTA 6 from Amazon and Walmart.