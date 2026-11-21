You might have spotted that there's not one, but two casinos in Grand Theft Auto 6... but players can't gamble.

48 hours after GTA 6 hit shelves and it's safe to say that gamers have fully immersed themselves in the game after the 13-year wait.

In fact, GTA 6 has broken records as the biggest entertainment launch in history after making an eye-watering $3.8 billion in a single day, BBC News reported.

It's estimated to have cost $1 billion to create (breaking another record as the most expensive video game ever).

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There have largely been rave reviews about GTA 6, but one question people have raised is why gambling isn't available in the latest instalment of the GTA franchise – something which has been a huge feature in previous games. I'm sure we all remember the Diamond Casino in GTA 5 where gamers to play things like blackjack, roulette, and slot machines.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was finally released on November 19 (Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Merlin’s Palace Casino is a place you can see the on the GTA 6 map. You cannot go inside it, however.

Explaining why this is (currently) the case, Rockstar VP of design Stephen Donkin told Kotaku: "Jason and Lucia’s story didn’t feel like the right place for us to introduce gambling. Especially with the fine balance we sought throughout the economy."

However, as GTA 5 players will know, the Diamond Casino wasn't introduced to the game until six years after its initial release and Donkin teased that this could be the same when it comes to GTA 6 too.

"The map has been built for the long term and with many factors in mind," he said when asked about certain areas of the map that gamers cannot access yet, such as the casino.

"So there are a few areas on the map that give us options in the future should we have a gameplay or narrative need for them."

As well as the casino, other unused locations on the GTA 6 map include:

A second unnamed casino

An unused zoo

A huge graveyard

Merlin's Palace Casino is on the GTA 6 map, but players can't go inside (Rockstar Games)

Another huge talking point of GTA 6 is the so-called 'Skunk Ape' – which is reportedly based off true 'events' in Florida.

Several people have claimed to spot a large, hairy, ape-like figure wandering through the wilderness over the years, with some even claiming to have photographed it. It's said to have been spotted in swamps and forests across the southeastern United States, especially the Everglades.

The illusive creature has been compared to Bigfoot, but there's a big distinction between the two... that being that the mystery monster in Florida has a very distinct (and pungent) smell.

Rockstar Games decided to include the 'Skunk Ape' into the storyline in GTA 6 as a side mission for players.