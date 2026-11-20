This article contains paid shopping links. LADbible Group receives a small payment if you click on these links or make a purchase through them.

The voice actress behind GTA 6's Lucia Caminos has a real-life job that's worlds away from Leonida.

After 13 long years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally arrived, and fans are already getting stuck into Rockstar Games' new adventure.

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, the game introduces players to protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, alongside a whole new world to explore.

Advert

But away from the chaos of Leonida, Lucia's voice actress has a surprisingly different life of her own.

Her identity was revealed earlier this week on November 17, after she was nominated for Best Performance at the 2026 Game Awards.

Manni L. Perez, a 34-year-old actress from New York, is the woman bringing Lucia Caminos to life in GTA 6.

It's unclear exactly when Perez began working on GTA 6. (@mannilperez/Instagram)

And when she's not navigating the criminal underworld of Leonida, Perez is a weightlifter, with a background in MMA.

In a 2018 interview with PAZ Magazine, Perez discussed how her physical skills helped set her apart from other actors competing for action-based roles.

"I have a very specific niche in the industry, a lot of the roles I get called in for require me to be fit, strong, and kick ass," she said.

Their identities have now been revealed. (@mannilperez/Instagram)

She has since released a statement reflecting on landing the iconic role and the years of work that went into bringing the project to life.

Writing on Instagram, the voice actress said: "Years witnessing the hardest working and most skilled artisans game making has to offer.

"We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower."

She added: "So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble.

"See y’all in Leonida!"

The voice actor behind Jason Duval, the other half of GTA 6's criminal duo, is portrayed by actor Dylan Rourke, a 34-year-old American actor, writer and producer who also happens to be from New York City.

Overall, it seems Rockstar Games has managed to deliver on the enormous expectations, with GTA 6 receiving an overwhelmingly positive reception from both critics and players.

The game has already secured a near-perfect score of 99 on Metacritic, with fans praising everything from its incredibly detailed open world to the relationship between its two main characters, Jason and Lucia.

In GAMINGbible’s very own GTA 6 review, Sam Cawley said: "Will it go down in history as the best game ever made? Maybe. Was it worth the wait? Absolutely."

You can now order GTA 6 at Amazon or Walmart.