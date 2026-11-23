A popular beer dispenser with hundreds of five-star reviews has received a 15 percent price cut in time for Thanksgiving.

Nothing beats a nice cold pint, but these days, a trip to the local sports bar can cost a small fortune.

Thankfully, a huge range of at-home beer dispensers have dropped in price in the countdown to Black Friday (November 27).

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Take the Green House Model Draft Beer Dispenser for instance, which has been reduced from $113.79 to $96.72.

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As part of an early Black Friday offer, the popular beer dispenser has been slashed in price for a limited time only.

Designed to recreate the pub experience at home without having to break the bank, it

"I purchased the Model Draft Beer Dispenser as a gift for my beer-loving husband, and it was a huge hit!" one review reads. "He absolutely loves it. It’s such a fun and unique gift idea, especially for someone who enjoys draft-style beer at home."

The popular at-home beer dispenser is currently reduced (Amazon)

Another happy customer raved, "A nice gift for husband. He was excited to use it right away. Easy to clean, nice and quiet."

"Having this at home is a game changer," a third added. "It's so fun and my husband and I seriously can’t get enough of this. It’s basically a fully functional bar at home, and the foam option (when pushing the lever away from you rather than towards you) is amazing - creamy foam and delicious cold beer."

What to know:

Ultrasonic tech that vibrates 58,000 times per second (up from 40,000) to create making long-lasting bubbles

Fits most 12oz and 16oz cans or bottles. Simply pop in your beer, pull the handle to pour and tilt it back for a layer of creamy foam

Recharge the machine with USB and enjoy up to four hours of use on a single charge

A detachable body that's easy to wash after use

Includes a built-in sub-zero ice pack to keep your beer cold for longer during outdoor use

The 58,000 Hz ultrasonic vibration creates a fine, two-layer foam that even works with non-alcoholic beers

Visit Amazon to buy the Green House Model Draft Beer Dispenser on offer now.

Shop our top pick of beer dispensers in the 2026 Black Friday sales now:

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Visit the Amazon website now to shop early Black Friday deals.