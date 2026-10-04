All the signs missed as Michael Douglas confirms secret love affair with Kathleen Turner

For those who haven't heard already, Michael Douglas finally admitted that he and Kathleen Turner did in fact have a romantic relationship.

It probably doesn't come as a surprise to those who saw their onscreen chemistry in the 1984 movie Romancing the Stone. The pair played lovers Jack and Joan in the title, and their chemistry also translated offscreen, Douglas has now revealed in his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride.

In an excerpt shared with PEOPLE, Douglas said the pair 'fell hard' for each other while filming the movie in Mexico. At the time, Douglas had separated from his wife Diandra. He said that 'things at home were in a bad place,' although they were still technically married, they weren't together.

Diandra and their son, Cameron, then came to visit Douglas in Mexico, and Douglas and Turner went their separate ways as she 'didn't want to get in the way.'

Advert

"Her view of the terms of our separation was different from mine," he wrote about his former wife.

Now the secret's finally out after 40 years, here are all the signs fans missed (or maybe didn't):

The couple 'fell hard' for each other on the set of Romancing The Stone (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Turner said she thought she 'was rather attracted to' Douglas

The pair could never get away from the questions, even over three decades after the movie had been released.

In a 2008 appearance on Larry King Live a caller asked whether the 72-year-old had previously had a 'a relationship outside of working' with Douglas.

Although she denied it, like they always did, she did admit that she was attracted to the Hollywood star.

“Well, let me, only a good friendship,” she said, adding that she was 'attracted' to him - but noted his wife had 'put an end to that.'

'I thought we were falling madly in love'

Almost telling the whole story on Good Morning America a decade later when asked the same question, the Body Heat star said: “I wanted to. I thought we were falling madly in love," adding once again that nothing happened to the two during filming, due to Diandra's arrival in Mexico.

Turner said during the same interview that Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas and Warren Beatty 'had a competition' to see who could 'get her first.'

"I was the new trophy in town," she added. "That was never going to happen."

'None of your business'

The pair have remained good friends (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

It seems like every interview Turner did, she was inundated with the same questions.

In 2023, she sat down with the Guardian, and was asked how close the couple got to dating each other.

“None of your business,” she replied.

In his memoir, Douglas revealed what the 'official story' was between the two when it came to press.

"The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, 'terrible flirts,’ and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us."

On why 'the lie' went on for so long, Douglas explained: "It was a lie meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years."

Since the revelation, Turner has also responded - but it seems like old news to her.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE she said: “Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago!

“I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”



