All the signs missed as Michael Douglas confirms secret love affair with Kathleen Turner
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All the signs missed as Michael Douglas confirms secret love affair with Kathleen Turner

Turner has since responded to Douglas' revelation

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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