Yellowjackets actress Samantha Hanratty has criticised the designer behind a Jason doll modelled with a cleft similar to her son's, accompanied by the phrase 'a face only a mother could love'.

The mom-of-one appeared furious as she highlighted the lack of positive representation for the cleft community, having previously shared her son’s cleft diagnosis during pregnancy.

In a TikTok video, the actress spoke out about the design of a Jason doll, based on the iconic horror villain from the Friday the 13th franchise, explaining why its appearance had left her concerned.

Crying throughout the video, she said: "That doll, its cleft, looks exactly how my son’s looked.

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"When you make a comment basically trying to insinuate that child’s face is so ugly that only their mother could think of it as beautiful, it’s just very offensive and very hurtful. And my son is so beautiful and smart and funny and kind and he’s amazing."

The actress was visibly upset throughout the clip. (Samantha Hanratty/Instagram)

The Shameless actress also questioned the wider message behind the design, pointing out that Jason is portrayed as a horror villain rather than offering a positive representation of someone born with a cleft.

"It’s just hard that the only time I’ve seen a cleft be represented in media has now been this," she said.

"And it is hard that, you know, Jason is the monster and the bad guy, and that’s the only representation that I see for the cleft community. That sucks."

Opening up about the communities she has found support in, Hanratty added: "I’ve actually been a part of an organization called Smile Train, and these kids are so amazing and they’re so strong."

Her son, Levi, was born with a cleft lip. (Samantha Hanratty/Instagram)

Smile Train is an international charity dedicated to providing free cleft surgery and comprehensive care to children born with cleft lip and palate.

Founded in 1999, the organisation works with local medical professionals in more than 75 countries to provide treatment, including surgery, speech therapy, dental care and nutritional support.

The star said: "I just felt like I needed to speak out on this for other parents or for that mom that is finding out that they’re pregnant and that their child’s gonna be born with the cleft, and this is what they’re gonna be seeing."

She noted that an infant is born with a cleft 'every three minutes', further noting it's something we should 'celebrate'.

In February 2025, Hanratty shared that her son had undergone a three-hour surgery to repair his cleft lip.