Jenifer Lopez has detailed the important advice her therapist gave her while she was struggling with break ups.

The singer was most recently married to Ben Affleck, with the pair getting divorced in 2024.

It was Lopez who filed for divorce with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

The split from Affleck was Lopez's fourth divorce having previously split from Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

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Speaking to Nicole Ryan and Ryan Sampson on SiriusXM, Lopez opened up on her relationships struggles and how she overcome them.

She said: “Having recently gone through [a divorce] a couple of years ago, it really felt like it was such a growth spurt for me. I just delved into, like, ‘You know what? I need to figure out what I’m doing here.’

"I felt like I did when the kids were born, but there’s another piece, or a few pieces, that I’m not getting. And I just haven’t got it yet. It’s okay, this is a long life.”

The singer discussed past relationships (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Lopez then recalled the advice her therapist gave her which ultimately proved handy.

"I had a therapist who told me – I was like, I just feel like, we all feel like sometimes we’re like, ‘I’m f****** everything up’, you know?…" she said.

The singer recalled: "He was like, ‘You’re so young. Just keep going. Keep discovering yourself and learn to love every part of yourself in that way. Even the parts that are the hopeless, romantic, and all of that.’”

Lopez admitted she's a 'hopeless romantic', but doesn't believe that is the reason as to why her marriages broke down - though she does have some indication as to why things didn't work out.

Jennifer Lopez was most recently married to Ben Affleck (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

She added: "No, that’s the artist in me. That’s the dreamer in me. That’s the person who creates the things that I get to create. That’s the brave person who gets out in front of 50,000 people and dances around and does flips live on air. You have to be a little bit crazy. You know what I mean?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez recalled a hilarious interaction she had with a fan regarding her four divorces.

“That was the funniest thing I’ve ever heard in my life, it made me laugh out loud. I had to get up. I almost fell. It was just hysterical,” the 57-year-old said.

"Rachel Zegler, who I love and who is an angel, she was asking me something, and she didn’t ask me anything that was weird or inappropriate or anything, but I brought up being married or something and I put up my fingers like, ‘four times,’ and somebody goes, ‘You still got six fingers left.'”