Congratulations are in order for Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, as sources say the pair have welcomed their third child together.

The Devil Wears Prada star, 44, was pictured out in New York with what appeared to be her new arrival strapped to her chest.

Sources also confirmed to PEOPLE that the star had given birth, five months after making the announcement on her Instagram.

On June 19, the Hollywood star announced the happy news via a video, where she debuted a blossoming baby bump while wearing a linen two-piece outfit.

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"Baby, I’m yours," she captioned the sweet video.

Hathaway announced her third pregnancy in June (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Hathaway and Shulman's third arrival joins their two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The celebrity couple are yet to publicly comment.

The 44-year-old has been open about her pregnancy journey as she opened up about conceiving in her 40s shortly after her announcement.

“There’s always hope until there’s not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like it’s 1 percent to 2 percent,” she told Access Hollywood while attending The Odyssey premiere in New York.

“We just decided to see where life took us with a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low," she added.

In the same interview, Hathaway confirmed she and Shulman, 45, were 'overjoyed' when they found out the news.

Hathaway and Shulman share three children together (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this, and certainly not when you want it - sometimes not ever. It's a blessing that we do not take for granted.”

The Princess Diaries star has previously opened up about her fertility struggles having had a miscarriage before falling pregnant with her first son, Jonathan.

She suffered the miscarriage in 2015 during a six-week run of the one-woman off-Broadway show Grounded, which she spoke about for the first time in 2024.

"I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night," she told Vanity Fair, telling the outlet she 'pretended everything was fine'.

When announcing her second pregnancy, in July 2019, she opened up about her fertility struggles. "It's not for a movie," she penned, as she showcased her baby bump. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

The actress later said it would have been 'disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone'.



























