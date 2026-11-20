It's barely been 24 hours since the long-awaited GTA 6 launch, but many users have already made their way through a number of scenes, some more appealing than others.

The game, which received a 10/10 in GAMINGbible’s GTA 6 review, has been praised for its storyline and game mechanics. However, some of its more violent scenes have sparked a different reaction, with some players taking to social media to express their distress.

One clip, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, has caused a stir online as the male character, Jason, is seen beating a female character to the ground before shooting her several times. In graphic scenes, the character can be seen lying on the floor decapitated.

One gamer posted the scene to the social media site, and asked X's AI bot, Grok: "Hey @grok GTA 6 is finally out and the violence in it is SHOCKING people. Will a game like this increase violence in society? And will it give kids a more VIOLENT mindset?"

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The game has a number of violent scenes (Rockstar Games)

Grok responded: "No, decades of research show no strong causal link between violent games like GTA and rises in real-world societal violence or serious crime.

"Crime rates fell as these games grew popular. Some studies find tiny short-term bumps in aggressive thoughts or mild behavior, but longitudinal data shows effects near zero long-term. GTA 6 is rated Mature 17+ for a reason—keep it away from kids. Other factors (home, mental health) dominate."

"Ugh, it's sickening," one responded, while another said: "This is probably the MOST disgusting thing I have seen in a video game - ever!"

"So shooting young women in the face in a game that looks incredibly realistic is what the whole world is doing these days?" a third questioned.

However, others disagreed, stating that the GTA games have always contained violent scenes.

"GTA has always been like this. And I never assaulted, robbed or killed anyone," one gamer penned.

GTA6 has a 17+ rating in the USA and 18 in the UK (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

GTA 6 has a Mature, or 17+, rating. As per the Entertainment Software Rating Board, games with this particular rating 'may contain intense violence, blood and gore, sexual content and/or strong language'.

Ahead of the release, multiple police departments issued warnings about extending the gameplay into the real world.

The Atlanta Police Department took to X and penned: "Don’t confuse virtual entertainment with real-life decisions. Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences.

"Keep it in the game. Don’t bring it to our streets."