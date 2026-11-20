More than 100 people were on the ground searching for a two-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Arizona on Tuesday evening.

Vella Campillo disappeared from her home near the Silver Bell Estates neighborhood outside Eloy at about 5 p.m., her parents Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz told FOX10.

They said she ran off while playing outside with her siblings, in the care of another family member.

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The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said that during the almost six hours Vella was missing, it deployed two helicopters, dozens of drones, K-9 units and more than 100 people on the ground.

Among the volunteers was Jay Stewart, who joined after hearing about the missing toddler.

Slightly after midnight, he found her.

In a video shared by PCSO, Stewart described the moment: "I was calling her name, then I heard her scream. I turned to put the flashlight on this bush right here, and she popped up!"

By then, almost six hours had passed since Vella was reported missing, with the search stretching from early evening to just past midnight.

He continued: "It was a life-changing moment. I just reached out and grabbed her and held her tight, just glad she's safe."

She had been outside in 45-degree weather wearing only a diaper.

Bodycam footage released by the sheriff's office shows Stewart bringing Vella to officers and passing her over for evaluation, before standing by as they checked her for injuries.

Stewart said the girl did not want to let go of him when he tried to hand her to police officers. "She had really bonded with me, and I was shocked. I've never experienced anything like that before," he said.

Jay Stewart joined the search as a volunteer after hearing about the missing toddler and ended up finding Vella. (The Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Vella's parents have expressed their gratitude to Stewart, as well as everyone else who turned out to look for her.

Her mother said: "We're beyond blessed for the man that found her, and, of course, everybody else that came out to help search for her and show her all the love."

Stewart has since been recognized by the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ross Teeple presented him with a certificate of recognition and a badge to mark him as an honorary member of the search and rescue posse.

Sheriff Teeple told Stewart: "I know you've been asked this a thousand times whether you feel you're a hero and you say you're not, but I'm here to tell you that when you watch the body camera footage, it's obvious that you're that little girl's hero, and today you're Pinal County's hero."

UNILAD has approached The Pinal County Sheriff's Office for comment.