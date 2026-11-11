Nick Cannon reflects on years-long feud with Eminem after he 'disrespected' Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has explained he felt Eminem had to be 'held accountable' after 'disrespecting' his then-wife, Mariah Carey.

The American comedian said that he 'couldn’t stand for' the things that had been said about his wife by the iconic rapper, who claimed to have dated Carey for several months in 2002.

The 'All I Want For Christmas' singer denied that she had been in any kind of relationship with Eminem, as she told Larry King at the time: "I think I was probably with him a total of four times.

"And I don’t consider that dating somebody."

Advert

The artists continued trading lyrical jabs at one another in songs they released over the following years, in which he warned Cannon – then newly married to Carey – to 'back the [expletive] up'.

Eminem claimed to have dated the singer for a brief time. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Speaking on his Shade 45 channel, Eminem said that their alleged relationship 'didn't work' because their 'personalities collided'.

"She’s a diva, and I’m a little more regular, I guess," he added.

Cannon went onto call the rapper 'Slim Lamey', noting that he was 'still obsessed' with his wife.

And speaking on the On Par with Maury Povich podcast on Monday (November 9), Cannon unpacked the feud between the two.

"He disrespected my woman, man! You can’t come at my wife and don’t expect to get this work, I had to fight for my relationship, my love," he said.

The pair were married for just over six years. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

"I mean, I think he and Mariah had a professional relationship, which he professed to be a personal relationship and so that was way before me."

Elsewhere in the episode, Cannon discussed their marriage, after welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011.

Cannon, 46, said: "I would never get married again, but that process that we did was easy. It didn’t affect us, but it really could’ve affected how we handle one another as friends.

"We handled it out of love. Never heard me say a bad thing about her. Never heard her say a bad thing about me, and we just kind of made it about the kids. It was smooth, it’s still smooth to this day."

He claimed that in the years since the feud, Eminem has apologized to the star, and acknowledged that the two now 'have fun' over their brief clash.

"I don’t wanna fight anymore," Cannon said.

"He still in my top five, but I feel like anytime somebody says something … you’ve just gotta be held accountable."

He added: "If you say something, we gonna have to have this conversation like men. That’s all I wanted."