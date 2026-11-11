Nick Cannon reflects on years-long feud with Eminem after he 'disrespected' Mariah Carey
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Nick Cannon reflects on years-long feud with Eminem after he 'disrespected' Mariah Carey

'You can’t come at my wife', he said

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Paras Griffin/WireImage

Topics: Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Sex and Relationships, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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