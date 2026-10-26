Star Trek actor Walter Koenig dies aged 90
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Star Trek actor Walter Koenig dies aged 90

Walter Koenig famously played Pavel Chekov in the Star Trek franchise

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Topics: Star Trek, Hollywood

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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