Star Trek actor Walter Koenig dies aged 90

Walter Koenig, the actor who played Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek television series, has died aged 90.

Koenig died at his home in North Hollywood on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with his daughter, Danielle, and his niece by his side, according to a statement from his representative.

The actor's death comes after a career spanning more than six decades, during which he became a familiar face to generations of science fiction fans and continued working into his later years.

Koenig's career began in the early 1960s, with appearances in television shows including Gidget and I Spy.

Advert

However, it was his casting as Chekov that would establish his place in television history.

Star Trek co-star George Takei made an emotional facebook post paying tribute to his loyal friend and co-star.





How many episodes of Star Trek did Walter Koenig appear in?

Koenig played Ensign Pavel Chekov in 36 episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series, joining the franchise during its original television run.

He subsequently returned to the role in several films, including Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

His acting credits extended well beyond the science fiction franchise, with appearances in Babylon 5, Columbo and the animated series Futurama.

Koenig Portrayed Chekov across several decades of the franchise. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

What was Walter Koenig's legacy beyond Star Trek?

Walter Koenig's rep issued a statement saying the following: "Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world.

"He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night surrounded by his daughter and niece.

"Best known for his iconic role as Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series, Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit.

"Beyond Star Trek, his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft.

"Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him.

Water Koenig played Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series. Photo by Soxphotos/Getty Images)

"He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it.

"On behalf of all of us, we extend our deepest condolences to Walter’s family, friends, colleagues, and the millions of fans whose lives he touched over the decades.

"Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before. Rest in peace."

Away from his professional life, Koenig experienced personal loss. His son, Andrew Koenig, died by suicide in 2010.

Koenig was also married to his wife, Judy, for nearly 60 years. Their marriage ended with her death in 2022.