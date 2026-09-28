Husband arrested in 20-year-old cold case – years after man accidentally discovered remains beneath his home
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Husband arrested in 20-year-old cold case – years after man accidentally discovered remains beneath his home

Jeff Anthony Maiorca, 53, was arrested on September 21

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Topics: True crime, US News, Crime, California

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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