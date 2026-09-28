GoFundMe shuts down fundraiser for man still working at 81 years old as wife battles cancer
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GoFundMe shuts down fundraiser for man still working at 81 years old as wife battles cancer

His daughter has spoken out after all $281,000 of donations were refunded

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Fox 4

Topics: GoFundMe, US News, Viral, Texas

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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