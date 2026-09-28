Meet the USS Kidd: the only warship in the U.S. Navy officially allowed to fly a pirate flag
Home>News>US News

Meet the USS Kidd: the only warship in the U.S. Navy officially allowed to fly a pirate flag

Rooted in World War II tragedy and tradition, the USS Kidd is the sole U.S. Navy warship authorized to fly skull and crossbones.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: U.S. Navy/Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Montemarano

Topics: Military, US News, History

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: