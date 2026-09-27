Man dressed as Batman scales towering wall to return stolen purse on night out

A fancy-dress night out in Norwich, UK took an unexpectedly heroic turn when a group of costumed revellers dressed as comic book icons sprinted into action to chase down an opportunistic thief and retrieve a stolen handbag.

Sonni Mason, a 25-year-old cafe worker and creative from London, was celebrating a friend’s birthday on Saturday night while outfitted head-to-toe in an authentic Batman suit.

The evening shifted from a standard weekend celebration into real-life crime-fighting when Mason witnessed a woman’s purse being brazenly snatched inside a local nightclub.

Channeling the Caped Crusader, Mason sprang into motion alongside friends dressed as Marvel’s Mr. Fantastic and DC villain Poison Ivy.

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The costumed group immediately alerted nearby police patrols before launching into a high-speed pursuit through the dark city streets.

Caught off guard by the surreal sight of three superheroes closing in behind him, the fleeing thief panicked, abandoning the loot by tossing the woman’s bag on top of a high flint wall along the perimeter of the historic Norwich Cathedral.

Real life superhero Sonni Mason couldn't help but leap into action while dressed as Batman (Sonni Mason / SWNS)

Refusing to let the culprit get away with the crime, Mason—still fully suited up in his cape and cowl—scaled the towering stone wall, secured the bag, and returned it to its owner, who appeared ecstatic and immensely relieved in footage later uploaded to his TikTok account.

Despite going viral and prompting jokes online that Gotham’s vigilante has relocated to East Anglia, Mason was quick to brush off comparisons to billionaire Bruce Wayne's high-rolling lifestyle.

“I’m a bog-standard guy, to be honest,” Mason told reporters. “I currently work at a cafe, but I’m a creative at the core. I love films and have four or five years of experience in that industry.”

While his personal bank account looks nothing like Wayne Enterprises, Mason explained that his instinctive reaction came down to basic human decency and looking out for others in vulnerable situations.

“There’s not a lot of good things going on in the world,” Mason reflected. “At the time, being able to get someone’s bag back, make sure she could go home safe and see someone happy again felt good. Everyone needs a little bit of that in them. A little bit of Batman. You have to be brave, bold and kind.”

Decked out in a full replica Batman suit, Sonni was able to recover the stolen bag (Sonni Mason / SWNS)

He continued: “I would hope everyone else would do the same, whether or not they are wearing a cape or a cowl. I didn’t want to jump off rooftops or beat people up. I just want to make sure everyone else is all right. Sincerely, that’s what [Batman] is about. He’s a protector.”

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the incident took place during weekend nightlife patrols, verifying both the theft report and the successful civilian intervention.

"Officers on routine night-time economy patrols in Norwich were approached by a member of the public, on Saturday, September 19, who requested help to find a missing bag," a Norfolk Police spokesperson stated. "Following enquiries at the scene, the bag was located with all of its contents intact and subsequently returned to its owner."

For Mason, the takeaway goes far beyond an amusing social media clip: “I just hope more people will be inspired to do the same if they see someone being mugged or feeling uncomfortable on a night out. It shouldn’t take a superhero costume to make you want to do that.”