Man dressed as Batman scales towering wall to return stolen purse on night out
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Man dressed as Batman scales towering wall to return stolen purse on night out

Police confirmed a real-life superhero moment after a man dressed in a full Batman suit chased down a thief and scaled a towering wall.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Sonni Mason / SWNS

Topics: Batman, UK News, Weird

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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