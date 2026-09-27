Trump speaks out after 5 men arrested near US airbase in UK
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Trump speaks out after 5 men arrested near US airbase in UK

A hero resident's 3 am 999 call led police to incendiary devices hidden in three vans near RAF Fairford

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Terrorism, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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