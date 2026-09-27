Trump speaks out after 5 men arrested near US airbase in UK

A hero resident's decision to call 999 in the middle of the night is now credited with helping foil what US President Donald Trump has described as a plot to do 'big damage' to American forces on British soil.

Five men were arrested near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in the early hours of the morning, after the resident reported spotting men 'acting suspiciously' around three white vans close to the base's perimeter at around 12.45am, the Daily Mail reports.

Officers who searched the vehicles found viable incendiary devices and chemicals inside one of the vans, triggering a major security operation that saw the SAS deployed, around 85 nearby homes evacuated to a local leisure centre, and the Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team called in to search for further bombs.

Trump, speaking to reporters in Illinois, praised the police response and suggested the suspects had already been under investigation.

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"It was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them," he said.

RAF Fairford has been placed on 'Delta alert', the highest threat level used by the US Department of Defense, following the arrests. (Getty Stock Image)

What is RAF Fairford used for?

RAF Fairford is the US Air Force's command outpost for operations across Europe, reportedly used to launch strikes on Iranian missile sites accused of attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned Britain in July against allowing US bombers to fly from the base.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone confirmed the five men were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act and offences under the Explosives Act.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting declined to confirm any Iranian involvement when asked directly, telling reporters: "I'm not going to comment on the underlying motivations of those who've been arrested today, or indeed the genesis of their activity. I think it's far too early to comment or speculate, and it would be irresponsible for me to do so."

Wes Streeting said it was too early to speculate on who was behind the terrorist attack. (Photo by Jack Taylor / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

He confirmed he had spoken with his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, and that security had since been tightened at other American bases in the UK, including RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, reportedly placed on 'Charlie alert', the second-highest threat level.

RAF Fairford itself has been placed on 'Delta alert', the highest level used by the US Department of Defense.

The arrests come amid ongoing tension over US use of UK air bases.

Then-PM Keir Starmer initially refused US bombers access to British bases after the Iran war broke out in February: prompting Trump to brand him "no Winston Churchill" - before relenting in March for the 'specific and limited defensive purpose' of destroying Iranian missiles 'at source.'

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on X the government would 'always take every step necessary' to protect the public.