Georgia's only execution in 2026 is set to take place in just hours thanks to surprising legal loophole
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Georgia's only execution in 2026 is set to take place in just hours thanks to surprising legal loophole

There are currently 33 death row inmates in the state awaiting execution

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Topics: Death Row, Georgia, Crime, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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