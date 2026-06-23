If you were on death row, what would you choose as your last meal on earth?

It's a question many of us are asked, which often leaves us scratching our heads.

The notorious 'Killer Clown' John Wayne Gacy Jr. requested a bucket of KFC original recipe chicken, 12 fried shrimp, french fries, and a pound of strawberries. The Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh chose a simple dessert for his last meal: two pints of mint chocolate-chip ice cream.

More audacious final orders came from Lawrence Russell Brewer, who was convicted of a racially motivated murder.

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Back in 2011, Brewer ordered an astronomically large feast, including two chicken-fried steaks, a triple-meat bacon cheeseburger, and a Pizza Hut meat lover's pizza. However, he ultimately didn't eat any of it, claiming he wasn't hungry.

Lawrence Russel Brewer's death row meal choices got Texas to change their rules forever (Buck Kelly/Getty Images)

His excess directly led the state of Texas to abolish the last meal tradition.

Which states still allow a final meal request?

Approximately 12 US states still allow death row inmates to request a special final meal.

Among states that maintain capital punishment, some place strict price limits (such as Florida’s $40 cap or Oklahoma’s $25 limit), while others strictly serve standard prison cafeteria food without exceptions. But there is one thing that is unilaterally banned from all final meal requests.

What can't you have in your final death row meal?

Have you ever thought about your death row meal? (Getty Stock Image)

That's alcohol. Most prisons count booze as 'contraband', and aren't allowed to have it inside the jail. Tobacco is also included in the list of forbidden items.

It's believed the last prisoner granted the luxury of a 'nip of brandy' was Manuel Fernandez in 1835, who also puffed away on a cigar in his final moments.

What are the most popular death row meals?

Fried food was the most commonly-featured (Getty Stock Image)

In a study of 193 last meals collected by Cornell University, the majority included steaks, pizzas, hamburgers, and sodas.

If one word is repeated more than any other, it's 'fried': fried chicken, fried chicken steaks, French fries, and fried seafood are common last meal requests.

These items are heavily preferred because they are nostalgic, simple, and high in fat and sodium, which can bring comfort to individuals experiencing high levels of stress.

Popular foods and beverages frequently chosen by inmates include: