At least one dead as ferocious nor'easter slams East Coast with 80mph winds and massive coastal floods
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At least one dead as ferocious nor'easter slams East Coast with 80mph winds and massive coastal floods

More than 114,000 people have been left without power and a search is underway for a missing swimmer as the storm batters the East Coast

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Weather, US News, New York, Pennsylvania

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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