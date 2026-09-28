At least one dead as ferocious nor'easter slams East Coast with 80mph winds and massive coastal floods

A destructive and slow-moving nor’easter sweeping across the Atlantic coastline has turned deadly, battering the Northeast with hurricane-force wind gusts of up to 80mph, 20-foot ocean swells, and extensive coastal flooding.

The severe weather front, which brought travel networks, major sporting events, and public transit to an effective standstill across New England and the Tri-State area over the weekend, has knocked out power to more than 114,000 residences across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania as utility poles and mature trees collapsed under relentless gale-force winds.

The storm claimed its first confirmed fatality on Saturday afternoon in New York City. Officials confirmed that 56-year-old Leighton Brown, an employee with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), died after being struck by an uprooted tree at the Cypress Hills Houses complex in Brooklyn around 3:30 p.m.

Brown was rushed to nearby Brookdale Hospital suffering from severe trauma throughout his body, where medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly after arrival.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the tragic incident in a statement on X: “My thoughts are with his entire family as they deal with this unimaginable loss. May he rest in peace, and may his service to our city never be forgotten.”

Flooding in New Jersey brought many streets to a standstill (Matthew HATCHER / AFP via Getty Images)





The agency also released a statement mourning their longtime colleague: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the NYCHA community.”

Downed timber caused additional casualties throughout the city on Saturday. In the Bronx, two adults and two children aged 1 and 7 suffered minor injuries when a tree collapsed onto a playground around 5:30 p.m., while multiple tree falls forced precautionary evacuations of several residential properties.

Simultaneously, a multi-agency search operation was launched off the southern shore of Long Island after a male swimmer vanished amid ferocious 18-foot breakers at Robert Moses State Park.

New York State Police reported the unidentified swimmer was last seen near Field #3 around 2:30 p.m. before disappearing beneath crashing surf.

Search operations were temporarily suspended at nightfall due to hazardous sea conditions before resuming at daylight.

Long Island residents were forced to resort to kayaking down their flooded streets (Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The dangerous conditions prompted severe safety warnings from state officials. Speaking during an emergency weather briefing, New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged the public to heed basic coastal safety precautions and avoid shorelines entirely.

“Just be smart if you live in those coastal areas,” Hochul warned. “Between the vicious rip currents, the heavy winds and the mammoth waves, conditions are extremely dangerous. Anyone who goes in or near the water this weekend is literally gambling with their life.”

Coastal inundation has been exacerbated by the astronomical pull of the full moon and recurring high tides, creating flood levels between two and four feet above normal along low-lying shorefronts. With emergency declarations active across multiple jurisdictions, forecasters warn that flooding hazards and infrastructure disruptions will persist into Monday morning.