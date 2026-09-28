McDonald's announces huge '$8.5B' overhaul with pickup lockers, AI ordering, and upgraded PlayPlaces
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McDonald's announces huge '$8.5B' overhaul with pickup lockers, AI ordering, and upgraded PlayPlaces

Fast food giant McDonald's unveiled a major restaurant overhaul featuring AI drive-thrus, new McCafé drinks, and grilled chicken.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: McDonalds

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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