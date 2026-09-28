McDonald's announces huge '$8.5B' overhaul with pickup lockers, AI ordering, and upgraded PlayPlaces

McDonald’s has unveiled a sweeping multi-billion-dollar modernization strategy designed to transform customer experience, overhaul dining rooms, and integrate artificial intelligence across thousands of restaurants.

The chain's newly revealed "McDonald's > NEXT" growth plan will see the fast-food giant inject $8.5 billion to support franchisees through 2036.

The aggressive investment comes on the heels of the company's slowest U.S. sales growth in over a year, following an August earnings call that revealed declining customer traffic across domestic locations.

“Customers will see a more appealing, modern restaurant experience, including upgraded PlayPlaces, improved dining rooms, more open kitchens with visible McCafé beverage preparation, delivery lockers and improved drive-thru operations,” a McDonald's spokesperson said. “The exact changes and timing will vary by restaurant and market.”

Nationwide rollout of AI ordering

A cornerstone of the operational revamp is the integration of advanced automation.

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The company is actively rolling out "Archy," a proprietary AI voice-ordering engine capable of taking live drive-thru orders in English and Spanish, with executives anticipating widespread deployment across most U.S. stores by the end of 2027.

Behind the counter, restaurants will utilize ArchIQ—a system engineered alongside Google—to automate inventory logistics, team schedules, and kitchen workflow.

Changes to restaurants

Physical dining environments are also set for significant upgrades.

Remodeled stores will increasingly feature dedicated McDelivery collection lockers to streamline pickup for app users and couriers, while family-oriented locations will see refreshed and expanded PlayPlaces, reviving an iconic brand feature that languished during pandemic-era closures.

In addition to the normal self-service kiosks, the company plans to roll out AI ordering (Katy Blackwood/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Food updates

On the culinary side, the brand is targeting shifting consumer diets. McDonald's is officially reintroducing grilled chicken to its U.S. footprint via new sandwiches and wraps after nixing the protein from menus in 2020. Company leadership specifically cited the meteoric rise of GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic as a major catalyst for the shift toward leaner options.

Skye Anderson, president of McDonald’s USA, noted that roughly 30 million Americans are actively taking GLP-1 drugs and seeking smaller, protein-forward meals.

“This is an opportunity,” Anderson stated during an investor presentation. “We need to keep giving them more reasons to make McDonald’s their first choice.”

New drinks

Beverage offerings are likewise getting a major lift, with McCafé expanding into refreshers, energy drinks, and specialty crafted sodas across more than 18,000 locations, alongside modernized espresso hardware supporting dairy-alternative milks.

A range of new drinks will be rolled out as part of the plans (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Staff training and loyalty benefits

Rounding out the strategy, the chain will retrain staff on hospitality standards and relaunch its MyMcDonald's Rewards program with a new tiered system, rewarding high-frequency visitors with accelerated point multipliers and exclusive event invitations while serving personalized return incentives to lapsed diners.