UFO investigator changed his mind about God after survivors claimed two words saved them from harm

A UFO researcher has found God after multiple people who claimed to have been abducted by aliens revealed what saved them.

Now, if you thought that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Factory in Florida, US, was simply focused on making spacecraft to launch into space, you'd be mistaken.

One aspect of Joe Jordan's role as a safety professional for the Blue Origin Rocket Factory is investigating alien abduction cases.

Across his 32 years in the profession, he's investigated a whopping 700 alien abduction cases.

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The 72-year-old has since revealed to the Mail Online that several cases 'changed [his] life' completely when he realised that there was a trend between many of those who alleged they'd been abducted.

The pattern? If they uttered one of two words, they were immediately safely returned.

And the two words? Well, if those who claimed to have been abducted called out to God or Jesus, they reported being returned back down to Earth immediately and completely unscathed.

Jordan explained it's helped him 'see the power and the name and authority of Jesus Christ' and has been left '100 percent convinced that God is real, the Bible is real, Jesus was real'.

An example is 'Bill D,' in which a man claimed to have experienced being abducted by an alien, but reported immediately waking up in his bed after crying out: "Jesus, Jesus, help me!"

A UFO investigator has revealed what over 700 cases have made him believe (Getty Stock Images)

Jordan, who began researching alien abductions in the mid-90s, reflected: "I thought this just doesn't make sense because all the leading researchers at the time in the early mid 90s were saying that these abduction experiences could not be stopped, but I had one that just said he had stopped it."

And it's not just the words 'God' or 'Jesus' either which have 'saved' people from alleged alien abductions, Jordan also reporting incidents where people have come to him saying the experience stopped after they said a prayer or sang a hymn too.

However, while of the cases have helped him believe in religion, that's not to say Jordan necessarily believes the alleged abductees are being taken anywhere by aliens.

He explained he believes that those who claim to experience an alien abduction do after doing something which goes against the word of the God or the Bible.

What image springs to your mind when you hear 'alien'? (Getty Stock Images)

In essence, rather than the entities being an alien, Jordan believes the individual is actually experiencing a spirit from another realm.

He doesn't believe anyone is being 'taken anywhere' but is actually 'a a demonic vision, demonic spiritual visionary experience that's given to them'.

Jordan's experiences through his research have led him to find God himself and have seen him embrace Christianity.

So, what do you think?

Could aliens actually simply be 'interdimensional, extradimensional, and ultradimensional' beings as Jordan describes, with some sort of demonic connection?