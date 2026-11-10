Expert explains how new DNA technology could help solve JonBenét Ramsey's murder case
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Expert explains how new DNA technology could help solve JonBenét Ramsey's murder case

Unsecured scenes, backed-up labs, tiny samples: the hurdles investigators could still face

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: CNN

Topics: True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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