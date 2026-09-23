Melissa McCarthy shares truth about JonBenét Ramsey's childhood after speaking to friends for new role
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Melissa McCarthy shares truth about JonBenét Ramsey's childhood after speaking to friends for new role

She said researching Patsy Ramsey forced her to confront her own assumptions

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: True crime, Netflix, Entertainment

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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