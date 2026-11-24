Microsoft is aiming to resolve any future worldwide incident within an hour, after a 24-hour outage on November 12-13 affected governments from Australia and Japan to the United States.

That target forms part of a 'Code Red' the company has declared to overhaul how it prevents and responds to major service failures, according to internal memos reviewed by Reuters.

The memos indicate the outage exposed shortcomings in Microsoft's engineering systems and crisis response.

In a memo to staff on Friday, M365 Core President Jason Henderson said the outage was the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online, Microsoft's cloud-based email service.

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Never before had so many customers been without email for so long, he said. "Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team," Henderson added.

The disruption was not limited to email. Outlook, Teams, the company's Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 products were also affected, while trading firms faced delays and airline communications were disrupted.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologized for the disruption caused by the outage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Microsoft has said the incident was not related to cyber activity or AI agents, and blamed an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologized for the disruption.

Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, described the response in a separate memo on Monday.

She said engineers had to work through a 'fog of war' as events unfolded.

Despite top engineering personnel being deployed, responders sent more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats, Silver said.

They struggled to keep a cohesive picture of hypotheses and decisions because diagnostic data was scattered across fragmented internal tracking systems.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, told a Code Red review that the affected component had experienced 'roughly ten years' worth of acceptable failures,' according to Silver's memo.

"Unfortunately, all the work we have done over the years was not sufficient to protect us on Thursday," Henderson said, adding that he had carried out an extensive review of the broader organizational and structural issues that allowed the failures to occur.

The outage disrupted Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams and Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant, among other Microsoft 365 products. (Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images)

As part of the Code Red, Silver outlined five workstreams focused on load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms.

Microsoft also plans to deploy AI agents to help engineers diagnose system health data more quickly.

In another memo earlier this month, Henderson said 'urgent patches to our M365 Core services' took too long to deploy worldwide.

"In a separate recent incident, an urgent production fix took five to six days to reach worldwide saturation. For our most urgent security issues, we need to get from detection to safe worldwide deployment in an hour. Needless to say, we aren't here yet," he wrote.

"Our work doesn't end when service is restored. Our teams keep working around the clock to quickly implement any lessons learned, and our leadership makes sure this is our top priority," a company spokesperson told Reuters when contacted about the memos.

UNILAD has contacted Microsoft for comment.