Dad of Learjet co-pilot calls for answers as he speaks out about crash
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Dad of Learjet co-pilot calls for answers as he speaks out about crash

He also hit back at critics who suggested his daughter was too young to be in the cockpit

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Good Morning America/YouTube

Topics: US News, Plane

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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