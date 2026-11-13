Dad of Learjet co-pilot calls for answers as he speaks out about crash

The father of the 20-year-old Learjet co-pilot has spoken out for the first time after his daughter was killed in a plane crash.

Nathalia Filgueiras was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas on November 1 when the aircraft suddenly plummeted and crashed near West Palm Beach, Florida.

The collision tragically claimed the lives of Nathalia, alongside 55-year-old pilot Jeff Gregory, and seven passengers - Anita Maria Cetina, Charmi Fehr, Rachael Reed, Adam Robinson, Helen Sharp - and two young children.

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Now, Nathalia's father, Allan Filgueiras, has spoken out about the tragic incident, revealing he has listened to the final radio transmissions on repeat.

In their final moments, Nathalia can be heard reporting to air traffic control: "We have light clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence."

Allan - who is also an experienced pilot - told Good Morning America: "She made me proud because as we practice when we are flying, I told her in life, in aviation, in everything, we never give up. We never give up. We can be one inch from the ground. We continue on trying and that's when you just might save the day.

"Despite the situation, she was trying to the last minute."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the cause of the crash, with investigators finding the jet's left elevator in three pieces nearly four miles away from the main crash site.

While the official investigation continues, Allan has pushed back against critics who claimed his daughter was too young to be in the cockpit.

The plane plummeted more than 30,000 feet in as little as 90 seconds (UNILAD/FlightRadar/Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

"She was gifted," he explained. "After she passed her examination, it was one of the happiest days of my life and for her too."

Allan is now working with a legal team to uncover what really went on for them to have plummeted over 30,000 feet in just 90 seconds.

"I need some answers to try to find peace," he added.

"It hurts my heart to hear that two little babies, and everyone else, lost their life."

Allan also stressed that the crash was preventable, questioning why the crew did not fly around the bad weather.

It crashed near West Palm Beach in Florida (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

"Why did they go where they went? Flying a jet, you have so many resources. You add 20 minutes, you add 30 minutes, and you go around the weather," he explained.

"She was not a cowboy style pilot. She was so responsible. So why they didn't go around? What made them go through that in the route that they went?

"I have a lot of questions."

Investigators from the NTSB have since recovered the cockpit voice recorder.

The crash claimed the lives of all nine on board (Facebook/JeffnCheryl Corbin-Gregory/Threads/itsnatfilg/Family Handout)

In a statement posted on X on November 9, officials from the board wrote: "NTSB investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 60 that crashed on Nov. 1 near Greenacres, Florida. The CVR was located at the site of initial impact.​

"The CVR is being evaluated in the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C. The excavation work at the impact site has been completed."