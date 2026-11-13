Baba Vanga's chilling prediction reveals when the world could end as scientists get it wrong
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Baba Vanga's chilling prediction reveals when the world could end as scientists get it wrong

A 1960 scientific paper singled out today's date as a potential turning point for humanity, but its calculations had a major flaw.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Credit: NDTV

Topics: Baba Vanga, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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