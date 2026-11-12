Nicola Peltz hits back at 'mean' comments about her weight after photo sparks backlash
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Nicola Peltz hits back at 'mean' comments about her weight after photo sparks backlash

'Don't ever talk about my wife', her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, responded

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Topics: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, Celebrity, Instagram

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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