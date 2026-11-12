Nicola Peltz hits back at 'mean' comments about her weight after photo sparks backlash

Nicola Peltz has hit back at trolls who wrote 'mean' comments about her body in a recent Instagram post, prompting husband Brooklyn Beckham to publicly defend her.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham said remarks about is wife's appearance were 'disgraceful', as he slammed those who questioned how 'skinny' the model is.

The 31-year-old actress posed for a mirror selfie while wearing scrubs shortly after enjoying a hyperbaric facial, but one hateful comment branded her 'weird' for showing her stomach.

Another asked: "What's showing your stomach off got to do with a facial?"

Advert

Fans rushed to the star's defense, as one wrote: "Stop body shaming her and other ppl. Are you all perfect?"

Peltz replied to the comment herself, as she said: "Thank you, some people are actually so mean.

"Your comments are so kind thank you so much, I read them and it means a lot to me you’re so beautiful, you’re perfect."

Peltz hit back at the trolls on her Instagram post. (@nicolapeltzbeckham/Instagram)

Brooklyn also weighed in earlier this year when a user questioned his wife's weight, to which he furiously responded: "Don't ever talk about my wife. She's absolutely beautiful and you should never comment on a woman's body. It's disgraceful."

The two tied the knot in 2022, and renewed their vows last year in the wake of an ongoing feud with his A-list parents.

Rumors of tension between Nicola and her mother-in-law, former Spice Girl Victoria, began circulating after Nicola opted to wear a Valentino Haute Couture wedding dress rather than a design by Victoria's fashion label. Nicola later insisted there was no feud, explaining that Victoria's team had been unable to make the dress.

However, speculation continued to grow, with reports of disagreements between the pair and tensions surrounding the wedding.

Peltz and Beckham renewed their wedding vows in 2025. (@nicolapeltzbeckham/Instagram)

The situation escalated over the following years, but matters eventually came to a head in January 2026, when Brooklyn publicly accused his parents, of attempting to undermine his marriage and revealed that he no longer wanted a relationship with them.

Brooklyn urged them to contact him only through his lawyers, and it's not believed that the family have had any direct contact for quite some time.

Speaking about the tensions in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Victoria said: "I think that we've always - we love our children so much.

"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children."