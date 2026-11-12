Sir Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell breaks silence on actor's death aged 86
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Sir Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell breaks silence on actor's death aged 86

The couple were married for 16 years

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Marvel

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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