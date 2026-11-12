Sir Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell breaks silence on actor's death aged 86

Sir Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell has released a heartfelt statement following her husband's death.

The Hollywood legend, best known for his roles as Xavier (Professor X) in the X-Men film franchise, and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles following a 'brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,' his reps confirmed.

Ozell, who was married to the actor for 13 years penned: "Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves," she began.

"But I've also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude."

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She then described how things stood between the pair.

“We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me.”

Stewart and Ozell were married for 13 years (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sunny added: “Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other’s best qualities.”

She went on to say she has been ‘overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick’s death’, and that she was not at all surprised he had touched so many people.

She was also ‘sincerely moved’ by the ‘outpouring of sadness and loss’, and she thanked everyone who has sent condolences.

“Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me,” she wrote.

Sunny Ozell, 47, shared her first public comments on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, two weeks after Patrick Stewart’s death. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

How long were Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell together?

Sunny’s message also looked back on the life the couple shared.

“We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much living,” she wrote.

She went on to write: “My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever.”

The couple first met in New York City in 2008, when Patrick was performing in Macbeth on Broadway and Sunny was working at a restaurant. They married in 2013, with Patrick’s longtime friend and X-Men co-star Ian McKellen officiating the ceremony. Ozell was 40 years his junior when the pair got married.

It was Stewart's third time getting married, and came a decade after after his split from television producer Wendy Neuss.

Announcing their nuptials, the Marvel star wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Yes, married," with an adorable picture of the newlyweds in a ballpit.

It was later revealed that X-Men star Ian McKellen had officiated the wedding.





'He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends'

In a heartbreaking statement on Stewart's official Instagram page, his representative penned: "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."