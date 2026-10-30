Nine symptoms of Lewy body dementia to be aware of following Sir Patrick Stewart's death aged 86
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Nine symptoms of Lewy body dementia to be aware of following Sir Patrick Stewart's death aged 86

Tributes have been pouring in for legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart in the wake of the news of his passing

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Topics: Health, News, Celebrity, Dementia

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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