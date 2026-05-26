Passengers setting sail on Costa Cruises could face a $70 fee if they break one simple buffet rule onboard the ship.

The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corporation, has implemented a rule about where passengers can consume the food from the ship's buffet - and people are pretty unhappy about it.

While many people like to take food and drinks back to their rooms both on cruise ships and in hotels, the cruise line has recently informed their passengers that taking buffet food back to their cabin could incur a cleaning fee of €60 ($70).

Costa Cruises told Fox News Digital: “On a limited number of specific sailings, onboard communication was shared as a preventive and deterrent measure, in line with our existing policies, to encourage guests to [have] responsible behavior.

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“Costa Cruises remains committed to ensuring a high-quality, safe and enjoyable experience for all guests on board.”

Costa Cruises has implemented a new rule about buffet food (Getty Stock Photo)

Meanwhile, according to Crew Center, in a letter sent to passengers, the cruise line explained that food consumed in cabins, pool areas, public lounges or other indoor spaces is prohibited to help prevent contamination, parasites and to maintain cleanliness.

"All food must be consumed exclusively in designated dining areas,” the letter read.

It also added that only room service staff trained in hygiene and sanitation could transport food to guests in their cabins.

Buffet food can no longer be eaten in cabins (Getty Stock Photo)

People had mixed responses over the rule, with some agreeing it was necessary.

One person wrote: "I don't blame the cruise line for implementing certain rules. One thing I hate to see is plates [and] cups in the hallways by room doors. If you bring them there, [carry] them back or just eat in eating areas!"

While another said: "I don't blame [the cruise line]... if you're gonna go get food from the buffet, bring the dirty plates back to the buffet. I mean try to have some class."

And a third added: I take food to my room, mostly pizza or cookies, but I always take my plates back to the buffet. If I eat at a table by the pool, I always take my dishes back. I would never leave something for other people to pick up."

Other people were less than impressed, however, with some even planning on canceling their upcoming trips.

One wrote: "Zero chance I'd pay that fine. Make breakfast in bed for my wife every morning by bringing food back. Who cares where you eat the included food."

While a second said: "I will be cancelling my two Costa cruises with this stupid food rule."

UNILAD has reached out to Costa Cruises for comment.