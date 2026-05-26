The gut-wrenching final texts of a South Florida university student who was killed by a drunk driver have been revealed by an arrest affidavit.

Lauryn Akey, just 21-years-of-age, was killed after Dennis Olson, 53, hit her Honda CR-V with his F-150 Truck as he was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75.

Akey was heading home from a friend’s wedding in the early hours of May 17, when she was hit by the drunk driver, according to an arrest affidavit seen by Law & Crime.

Olson now stands accused of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the death of Lauryn Akey.

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Dennis Olson his Lauryn Akey driving drunk the wrong way down an Insterstate (Charlotte County Jail).

Just prior to the crash, while Akey was getting gas, she sent several members of the family telling them that she loves them and she was almost home. Just seconds later, her car was hit by Olson.

He collided with her car at such force that Akey was sent flying out of her car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 1 am.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a witness said Olson was slurring his speech as he was retrieved from his truck.

Cops found that he was nearly three times the legal limit, with a BAC of 0.222. Despite this, Olson claimed he had only drunk one glass of wine at the Sip & Sizzle in Fort Myers.

The affidavit further alleges that Olson "sideswiped" a Kia Optima in Arcardia, Fla, reportedly injuring a woman and her two children as he turned into oncoming traffic. One of the children reportedly required surgery.

In the wake of the tragedy, Akey's friends started the hashtag #lovelikelauryn, creating a space on social media where her impact is being shared (Griffith-Cline Funeral Home)

#lovelikelauryn

Loved ones are now honoring Akey's memory and legacy across social media with the hashtag #lovelikelauryn.

Her mother, Melinda Mucho, told FOX13 News that Akey had dreams of becoming a nurse, and was set to graduate from University next year.

She said: “She would have done amazing things. Her life was just on the horizon; her life was just getting started with her boyfriend.

“She was going to graduate next year, and I want everyone to see her and feel that.

"You can look her up and see how loved she is.

"You can feel it by looking at her smile. I want everyone to see her and be like her. She was never mean to anybody. She brought people together, so many people together. Loved hard, loved so hard."

Olson reportedly has a previous drunk driving conviction in Minnesota, where he also drove the wrong way down a road. His next court date in the Florida case is June 15.