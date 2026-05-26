AI is being used to help researchers discover some of the unexpected side effects people are experiencing on GLP-1s.

It's not new information that taking weight loss injections like Ozempic or Mounjaro come with side effects, some of the most common being nausea, diarrhea, bloating, and vomiting.

But there's more, lesser-reported side effects that didn't necessarily become clear in clinical trials, therefore manufacturers don't forewarn users about them.

Cue Reddit. Millions of people use the social media platform on a daily basis and discuss a range of different topics, one being their first-hand experiences of using GLP-1s.

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Of course, it would be almost impossible to read every Reddit thread about the likes of Ozempic and to read everyone's comments, and that's where artificial intelligence (AI) comes in handy.

Reddit could be key to providing insight into GLP-1 users' experiences (Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

In a new study, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania analyzed more than 400,000 Reddit posts written by nearly 70,000 users over a span of more than five years with the help of AI.

The analysis pinpointed some of the most commonly-discussed side effects of taking GLP-1s, which could help scientists work out what needs further research.

Some symptoms people discussed on Reddit included menstrual irregularities and temperature-related complaints like chills and hot flashes, ScienceDaily said.

Discussing their findings, Sharath Chandra Guntuku, Research Associate Professor in Computer and Information Science (CIS) at Penn Engineering and the study's senior author, told the news outlet: "Some of the side effects we found, like nausea, are well known, and that shows that the method is picking up a real signal.

"The underreported symptoms are leads that came from patients themselves, unprompted, and clinicians could potentially pay attention to them."

People have been sharing their first-hand experiences of using GLP-1s on Reddit (Getty Stock)

Lyle Ungar, Professor in CIS and a co-author of the study, discussed how social media can offer insight into concerns people have about GLP-1s that don't always come up during medical visits.

"Clinical trials generally identify the most dangerous side effects of drugs," said Ungar. "But they can fail to find what symptoms patients are most concerned about; even though social media is not necessarily representative, a large collection of posts may reflect additional concerns."

One thing that researchers believe is worth investigating is female GLP-1 users reporting menstrual irregularities.

Neil Sehgal, the study's first author, shared: "We can't say that GLP-1s are actually causing these symptoms. But nearly 4 percent of the Reddit users in our sample reported menstrual irregularities, which would be even higher in a female-only sample. We think that's a signal worth investigating."