Australian PM's hot mic moment goes viral after bizarre conversation about his penis

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was overheard discussing where to keep cellphones with Chris Bowen, his climate change minister, during a break at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, on Friday.

Footage posted by 7NewsBrisbane shows Albanese, 63, warning Bowen against putting his phone in the breast pocket of his blazer.

"It can interfere with your rhythm," the prime minister said, referring to his heart.

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Bowen replied, saying: "I'm more conscious of - I stopped putting it in my pants pocket."

Albanese then asked: "Because of your d-k?" Bowen answered: "Yeah, because of my d-k, that's rather important, arguably more important than the heart."

The pair then burst into laughter, apparently unaware they were being filmed. A spokesman for the prime minister later said: "They were having a joke in between meetings."

Liberal deputy leader Jane Hume criticised the pair for acting like '14-year-old schoolboys', according to the ABC.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), non-ionising radiation from mobile phones in good working condition is not considered a proven risk to reproductive health or fertility.

While mainstream public health agencies state there is no definitive evidence of harm, independent clinical studies continue to explore potential subtle effects on sperm quality and erectile function from carrying a phone in a front trouser pocket.

In August, Albanese appeared on a podcast hosted by Nikki Osborne, where he mimicked a chest gesture while describing how Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi brought two 'royal melons' through customs.

He joked that she brought 'a couple of melons... as you do'.

In the same episode, he said he would 'shag, marry and date' singer Kylie Minogue. Opposition MPs labelled the comments 'grubby'.

During the opening days of his 2022 election campaign, he struggled to recall the national unemployment rate and the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate at a press conference.

He later apologised, acknowledging that he had made a mistake.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 63, was overheard on a hot mic during a break at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye. (Photo by Ezra Acayan / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Why do critics say Albanese is prone to gaffes?

Albanese has pursued an unconventional media strategy, regularly appearing on comedy podcasts and influencer channels, including Swag on the Beat and Ozzy Man Reviews.

Critics argue the casual, entertainment-driven format makes unscripted blunders and diplomatic friction more likely.

According to Australian and international media outlets, his office and supporters often describe such moments as lighthearted humor, while opposition figures argue that off-the-cuff remarks undermine the dignity of his office.

Separately, a 2022 study published in the journal Environmental Research found that electromagnetic waves released by cellphones can reduce the quality of men's sperm by limiting its mobility.

The National Institutes of Health says there is no conclusive evidence that keeping a cellphone near the groin causes erectile dysfunction.

UNILAD has contacted Albanese's office for comment.