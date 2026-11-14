Australian PM's hot mic moment goes viral after bizarre conversation about his penis
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Australian PM's hot mic moment goes viral after bizarre conversation about his penis

The Aussie PM was accused of 'acting like a 14-year-old schoolboy'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: News, Health, Politics, Australia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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